Transgender Community The Focus Of Free Brisbane City Council LGBTIQ Forum

Brisbane City Council’s Inclusive Brisbane Board is hosting a free forum for the LGBTIQ community next month.

The board is set up to advise the council on development and planning issues, specifically with community interest and social inclusion in mind.

This upcoming forum will focus on the experiences of transgender and gender diverse people, including transitioning in the workplace and some of the ways businesses and the community can better support transgender and gender diverse colleagues, family and friends.

The board is made up of representatives from the council and prominent members of Brisbane organisations and universities, including QUT Law Lecturer and LGBTIQ advocate Peter Black.

Black told the Inclusive Brisbane Board’s last LGBTIQ forum that the purpose of the event was two-fold.

“The first is to give the community, that is those who are diverse in gender and sexuality, the opportunity to ask questions and raise issues of importance for our community,” he said.

“And second, it’s an opportunity for the community to learn about both the council’s and the Inclusive Brisbane Board’s recent activities.”

The board’s LGBTIQ forum will be held from 5.30pm to 7.30pmon Monday, September 10 at the Rooftop Terrace at the Brisbane Powerhouse in New Farm.

The forums are free but bookings are essential through the Eventbrite page here. For more details, please email the Inclusive Brisbane team or phone Council on (07) 3403 8888.