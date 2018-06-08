Trans Fair Day To Celebrate Gender Diversity In Brisbane This Weekend

The Trans Fair Day event will be held again in New Farm this weekend.

Organised by community group Many Genders One Voice, the Fair Day is returning for a third year to celebrate diversity and connect members of the local transgender, gender diverse and non-binary communities with each other.

The Fair Day will start at 11am and run until 2:30pm this Sunday (June 17), and everyone is welcome to attend.

Held at the New Farm Community Neighbourhood Centre opposite New Farm Park, the free family-friendly event will support positive mental and physical health for trans people of all ages.

Stalls will be set up at the venue by a number of trans-friendly groups and services to allow people to seek information and support in a safe and friendly environment.

There will be music, performances and art activities throughout the day, as well as a sausage sizzle available for a gold coin donation.

“The Trans Fair Day seeks to harness the energy and the ethos of the Transgender Day of Visibility and International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) in order to have an event for the the gender diverse community and their allies to come together, make some meaningful connections, source information and celebrate diversity,” organisers said of the event.

Many Genders One Voice is a sex and gender diverse health action group, made up of volunteers who organise a number of annual events, including the Trans Awards night and the Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony.

For more details, visit the Trans Fair Day’s Facebook event here or Many Genders One Voice’s Facebook page here.

(Photo by Brisbane Pride Festival)