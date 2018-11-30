Uber Driver ‘Drags Gay Passenger With Car After Homophobic Rant’

A gay couple from New York has claimed their Uber driver went on a sickening homophobic tirade before dragging one of them with his car for half a block.

Taray Carey and his husband Alex Majkowski caught the Uber in Manhattan with a friend on Tuesday night when they claim their driver launched a verbal assault on them after they shared a hug.

The couple claimed the driver repeatedly asked if Carey and his husband Alex Majkowski were “faggots” and said they would be “beheaded in his country”.

“Tonight I was thrown out of an #uber by a homophobe,” Carey wrote on Facebook.

“I tried to step out, and he gunned it while my husband was still in the back seat.

“My friend jumped out when we got to a red light, while the #Uberdriver continued to call us faggots, and told us we would be beheaded in his country. This is not OK!”

Carey told NBC News he had asked the driver, “‘What’s your problem?’ and he’s telling us in his country we would be beheaded and left for dead.”

The driver allegedly continued the verbal abuse and when he stopped at a red light, the couple attempted to exit but Majkowski was unable to do so.

Carey said he was partway outside the car when the driver, who the couple believed was Russian, accelerated.

“He floored it and gunned forward, dragging me half a block down East 4th Street,” he recalled.

Carey posted photos to his Facebook page of the grazes and bruises to his hands, knees and hip.

Majkowski said he pleaded for the pair to be allowed to leave, recalling, “I said, ‘Let me out, let me out, let me out,’ just over and over until he stopped.”

Uber said that the driver has been taken off of the company’s app.

“What’s been reported is very concerning to us and Uber does not tolerate any form of discrimination,” a spokesperson said.

Police told US media they are investigating the incident.

