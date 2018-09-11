Viewers Accuse Channel Ten Of Biphobia After Last Night’s ‘The Bachelor’ Reveal

Queer viewers have taken to Twitter to blast The Bachelor Australia after its much-hyped reveal last night.

All week, Channel Ten aired breathless promos for the dating show that teasing “an urgent revelation” that would “put everything on the line” and implied it would affect the way bachelor Nick Cummins viewed 23-year-old contestant Brooke Blurton.

What was the “big” secret? On Wednesday night’s episode, Blurton opened up to Cummins about her relationships with two women in the past.

“It’s something big and something you should know,” she told him during a private chat during the cocktail party.

“I’ve had four relationships… one with a guy for three years… but I’ve also had two relationships with women.

“But I’m a big person of who you are, obviously not face value and what you look like.

“For me when I was in those relationships, I looked beyond what they were as female and I really loved for who they were as people.”

She went on to say she doesn’t identify herself as a lesbian or bisexual but as “a big lover of people and who they are.”

After the full week of hype, Nick responded, “I’m so glad that you feel comfortable enough to share that with me.”

He added, “We are just souls inhabiting a body. Trying to find our way. And we work out the direction we actually want to take in the end.”

After the moment aired, Bachelor viewers took to Twitter to congratulate and support Brooke but slammed Channel Ten for their promotion of the moment.

“So Brooke likes ladies too? God that’s so minor I literally thought she was going to be like ‘I had an affair with your father’ by the way they built it up,” one person tweeted.

Another reminded the network, “As a bisexual person, I can assure you, our sexuality does not threaten a relationship, it doesn’t mean we will cheat, it doesn’t mean we sleep with anyone with a pulse, it just means we get to order of both sides of the menu… more choice.”

“For a show that promotes polyamory they seem a bit harsh on bisexuality,” another quipped.

One user summed up by writing, “Friendly reminder that your sexuality isn’t a ‘confession’ and you are excellent and worthy of love from whoever you choose to accept it from.”

"We are just souls inhabiting a body trying to find our way" #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/dGVuX0J5Ek — The Bachelor Aus 🌹 (@TheBachelorAU) September 12, 2018

Nooooo! Painting someone’s sexuality as a dark and suspenseful secret is biphobic as. ?? Also asking Brooke what gender she prefers and treating it as something just in the past? No! ??????? Bisexuality Is Valid 2018™? ?????? #TheBachelorAU — Dani Leever ?????? (@DaniLeever) September 12, 2018

Oh. So Brooke likes ladies too? God that’s so minor I literally thought she was going to be like “I had an affair with your father” by the way they built it up. Pssh. #TheBachelorAU — Sara (@saralaw_) September 12, 2018

Imagine a time when sexuality is as inconsequential as someone’s favourite colour because that time is not 2018 🙄 #TheBachelorAU — Kayla Joiner (@_kayjoi) September 12, 2018

So i don’t watch #TheBachelorAU , but as a Bisexual person, i can assure you, our sexuality does not threaten a relationship, it doesn’t mean we will cheat, it doesn’t mean we sleep with anyone with a pulse, it just means we get to order of both sides of the menu…. more choice pic.twitter.com/TxoROFvXbK — James Hinchliffe (@TGingerlad) September 12, 2018

As a bisexual woman I’m fucking offended Brooke’s coming out was so played up. We’re not freaks of nature dropping shock horror bombs. We’re just people #TheBachelorAU — Ella Carter?????????? (@makeupbyellaox) September 13, 2018

Channel Ten: “What is Brooke’s big secret? How will the Bachelor take it?” Brooke: I have had relationships with women Everyone watching at home: K. And what’s the big secret#TheBachelorAu — Simi West (@simwest7) September 12, 2018

When Brooke’s Big Secret turns out to be that she’s had relationships with women on #TheBachelorAU ….

and we are all supposed to be shocked pic.twitter.com/nHe0XcyPLN — Tim Chan?? (@timchanofficial) September 12, 2018

Why’d they make out like Brooke being bisexual was some big, crazy, shocking news? Like girl tell me something juicy? You got 6 toes??? 4 nipples????? #thebachelorAU pic.twitter.com/b4ngeLg8Ks — Michelle Rennex (@michellerennex) September 12, 2018

@channelten #TheBachelorAU choosing bi-erasure & a stalker narrative over a chat about healthy pansexuality & being emotionally open about your feelings #Brooke #Cassie pic.twitter.com/a7OeRfUXKl — alberta mckenzie (@voldeberta) September 12, 2018

I look forward to the day when someone’s fluid sexuality isn’t something to be promoted as a ‘bombshell’ announcement with a whole fucking week of ads teasing it ?? #TheBachelorAU — Joshua Fox (@joshua_fox) September 12, 2018

I’m sorry, I think I missed the memo when sexuality became some big, dark secret? Fuck sake, it’s 2018! #TheBachelorAU — Emilie (@enkunie) September 12, 2018

Friendly reminder that your sexuality isn’t a “confession” and you are excellent and worthy of love from whoever you choose to accept it from xox #TheBachelorAU — Kristen Amiet (@KrissiAmiet) September 12, 2018

Is anyone else aggressively uncomfortable with the portrayal of Brooke’s bisexuality as this big evil secret that could undo their relationship? Do the producers know that’s not how bisexuality works? #TheBachelorAU — Bella Skelton (@bellaskelton) September 12, 2018

For a show that promotes polyamory they seem a bit harsh on bisexuality #TheBachelorAU — bownan (@bownan) September 12, 2018

So Brooke is bisexual. Annnnd? Why is this a big “dark secret” it’s 2018 for fucks sake #TheBachelorAU — Beca?? (@beckaio_) September 12, 2018