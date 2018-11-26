WATCH: ‘Bride And Prejudice’ Dad John Walked His Daughter Ange Down The Aisle

A deeply religious dad has put his views aside to attend his lesbian daughter’s wedding during the heartwarming final episode of reality TV series Bride and Prejudice.

John had told his daughter Ange that he couldn’t accept her relationship with her fiancee Dylan because of his religious beliefs.

He shocked viewers at the start of the series by telling Ange she was “confused” about her sexuality because of the death of her mother and she couldn’t feel “true happiness” without a heterosexual relationship.

And in the show’s emotional finale on Monday night, Ange gave her dad an ultimatum ahead of the wedding – accept her relationship or don’t come.

“I want you to be there. I want you to walk me down the aisle. I want you to be at the wedding,” she said.

“But if you’re there tomorrow, I want you to accept it.”

But a conflicted John replied that his head kept telling him that “it’s not the way God designed us,” leaving Ange stunned.

On the day of the wedding, Ange was still waiting for her dad to arrive and walk her down the aisle but the bride-to-be quickly losing hope.

“I think it was just too much for him,” she said.

“I think that his beliefs are just so strong that he just couldn’t deal with it.

“It scares me because I don’t know where he is.

“So much of me wants to leave and go find him, but at the same time this is our day so I need to be here.”

But at the last minute before the wedding, John arrived, smiling. He explained to Ange he’d decided to come to the wedding after remembering a promise he made to her mother, who died when Ange was six.

“I promised my wife that I would be there for the children at all times,” he said.

Hugging his daughter, John went on, “I am proud of who you are today and the person that you are. I love you.

“I just want you to know that I accept what you are doing here today and I accept you for who you are.

“I just want the best for you and Dylan and I just want the best for your future.”

It’s the moment Ange has been waiting for her entire life ??#BrideAndPrejudiceAU | https://t.co/nmVbCzYGoI pic.twitter.com/pEcTwWpwCK — Bride and Prejudice Australia (@brideprejudice) November 26, 2018

Ange and Dylan, who are from Brisbane, tied the knot at an evening ceremony in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

Ange said of her father’s change of heart, “That’s something that I never thought I would hear from his mouth, ever.

“It may seem like it’s just been weeks from this process but it has actually been years… I came out a long time ago.

“It’s been a fight for that long up until now.

“To hear that is just amazing… especially on the best day of my life.”

The moment Ange has been dreaming of… #BrideAndPrejudiceAU pic.twitter.com/AdxMisZR64 — Bride and Prejudice Australia (@brideprejudice) November 26, 2018

John, this is how you parent. This is good parenting. You would make your wife proud. #BrideandPrejudiceAu — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) November 26, 2018

this is the kind of thing every lgbt+ child dreams of – a wedding day where your parent/s are there by your side, supporting you no matter what. it breaks my heart that some people don’t get this 💔 #brideandprejudiceAU — laur 🦋 (@lastkissperry) November 26, 2018

My heart. I am so unbelievably happy for Ange and Dylan. I’m not sobbing, you are. ????#BrideandPrejudiceAU — Love, Kaelyn ??? (@selflovato_) November 26, 2018

John, you can have your faith and still accept LGBTQI people in your life. I don’t know if there is a God but as someone who used to go to a Latter Day Saints church as a kid I know that He accepts and loves everyone no matter what ♥️ #BrideandPrejudiceAu — the wallet inspector (@bree____xoxo) November 26, 2018

So glad for Ange and Dylan that dad has accepted the marriage and relationship. True love is unconditional. #BrideandPrejudiceAU — Lettuce Lady (@LettuceDaze) November 26, 2018