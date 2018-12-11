WATCH: Gia Gunn Talks Returning To RuPaul’s Drag Race As A ‘Proud Trans Woman’

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gia Gunn has opened up about her transition in the first scene of All Stars 4.

The first 14 minutes of the new season’s first episode has been released online, showing us all of the returning All Stars making their workroom entrances.

Gia Gunn, who came out as transgender last year, opens up about her return to the show during her entrance.

“Since season six, I did a huge self-discovery,” Gia explains.

“And drag was the gateway for me to realize that I am not a man that dresses up as a woman.

“I am a woman that participates in the art of drag.

“It feels amazing to be back in the workroom as the proud trans woman I am. Get ready because she’s here!”

Joining Gia on All Stars 4 is Monet X Change, Latrice Royale, Trinity Taylor, Farrah Moan, Valentina, Monique Heart, Jasmine Masters, Naomi Smalls, and Manila Luzon.

Drag Race and host RuPaul have come under fire in the past for excluding trans women from the show.

Contestants like Peppermint and Carmen Carrera have come out as trans while on the show. Season two queen Sonique competed in this month’s Holi-Slay Spectacular special after having come out as trans in her season’s reunion show.

Earlier this year, RuPaul caused controversy after saying in an interview that he would “probably not” allow a trans woman to compete on the show.

After receiving a backlash, he tweeted an apology and said the show would not discriminate against trans contestants.

The first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4 will be available to stream on Stan this Saturday (December 15).