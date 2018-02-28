Watch The Mardi Gras Parade Live In Brisbane At The Sportsman Hotel

Can’t make it to Sydney for Mardi Gras?

Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel are inviting everyone to come together to watch the parade live on the big screen in the venue’s Lounge Bar this Saturday night.

The venue are throwing a Mardi Gras party that evening, with shows by drag performer Miss Synthetique and special guests at 10:30pm, midnight and 1am.

The celebrations will continue at the venue in Spring Hill until the wee hours.

For more information, visit the Sportsman Hotel Facebook page.

On Saturday, the Mardi Gras parade can be viewed live from anywhere in the world from 6pm Queensland time (7pm Sydney time) via SBS On Demand and also on SBS Australia’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

A record 2300 participants and over 200 floats will take part in this year’s parade, which marks Mardi Gras’ historic 40th anniversary.

Keep an eye out for the Queenslanders from Cairns Tropical Pride, water polo team the Brisbane Tritons, and Brisbane swim team Aqualicious, who will all be taking part in the parade this year.

On Sunday night, Patrick Abboud, Joel Creasey, Magda Szubanski, and Urzila Carlson will host SBS’ Mardi Gras telecast from 8:30pm.

This year’s coverage will feature a behind the scenes look at the parade as well as special interviews and retrospectives with the original Mardi Gras protesters the ’78ers.

(Photo by Hamid Mousa/Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras)