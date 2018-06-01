WATCH: Singer Ryan Amador’s ‘Loverboy’ Is A Celebration of Gay Sexuality

Out US singer-songwriter Ryan Amador’s music video for new single “Loverboy” is a sensual celebration of gay romance.

In the video the indie singer, who has performed locally at the Brisbane Pride festival a number of times, meets another man in a moonlit park and take it to the bedroom.

“You make me feel safe, you make me feel loved even though you’re trying to be tougher than you are,” Amador sings.

“You’re such a loverboy, and I can see it in your eyes.”

Amador told HuffPost that “Loverboy” was intended to simply celebrate the sensuality of two men kissing.

“I’ve spent a lot of time being a queer activist, but when it comes time to hold a guy’s hand in public or talk to my parents about the guys I’m dating, I find that I’m nervous,” he said.

“So, in some ways, this video acts as a second coming out for me, to express what it feels like when two men court one another.

“I’m actually pretty scared to show it to my parents, but I think they’ll love it in the end.”

Watch the video for “Loverboy” below: