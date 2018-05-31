WATCH: Step Back In Time To See The History Of The Queens Ball

The authors of a new book immortalising the history of Brisbane’s long-running Queens Birthday Ball have called for community members to contribute their photos and recollections.

After its humble beginnings at a house in Mt Tamborine, the Queens Birthday Ball has become the longest-running continuous gay event in the world, held in Queensland every year since 1962.

Involved in the book’s publication are Bill Rutkin, a regular Queens Ball attendee and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient; author Destiny Rogers; and drag icon and Queens Ball founder Dame Sybil Von Thorndyke.

Rogers said the book will celebrate Queensland’s LGBTIQ community as never before, and work has begun on collating and scanning photographs and recording oral histories for the book with the help of the Queensland AIDS Council, the Brisbane Pride Festival and QNews Magazine.

All are welcome to bring their photographs and memories to the launch of the Queen’s Birthday Ball History Project on Sunday, June 3 at the Queensland AIDS Council at 30 Helen Street in Teneriffe.

For more information about the Queen’s Birthday Ball History Project, visit the Facebook page. To RSVP to the launch on June 3, visit the Facebook event here.