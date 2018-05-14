WATCH: The First Trailer For Queen Biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Is Here

The first teaser trailer for the long-awaited biopic of rock band Queen and frontman Freddie Mercury has been released.

Rami Malek, the star of TV series Mr. Robot, plays the charismatic Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, set to hit screens later this year.

The film, which will be released 27 years after Mercury’s death, is described as a celebration of Queen and their music.

“Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet,” the synopsis reads.

“The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.”

Malek told an audience at Comic-Con last month, “I thought when I got the part that this could be a career-defining performance. Then I thought, ‘This could be a career-killer if I don’t get it right’.

“What always had me was his ability to give people the ability to embrace their imperfections.

“Freddie Mercury connected like only a handful of performers have ever done. I am so humbled to be part of Queen’s legacy.”

Word of the project emerged as early as 2010 but the production has been through a number of difficulties in the years since.

Initially, Sacha Baron Cohen was cast in the role of Mercury, but eventually left the project following creative differences with surviving Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Bohemian Rhapsody will be released in Australia on November 1.