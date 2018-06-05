WATCH: The ‘Queer Eye’ Boys Were Crowned Literal ‘Yass Queens’ In NSW Town

The stars of reality makeover show Queer Eye have been crowned ‘Yass Queens’ by the mayor of the rural New South Wales town of Yass.

Mayor Rowena Abbey presented the boys with some shiny headgear to commemorate their trip to Australia this week, in video posted online by Netflix a few days after the boys filmed in the town, which has a population of just 6,500.

Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness teamed up for a mini-makeover of Yass local, 53-year-old stockman George.

“I didn’t really know what to expect because I didn’t know anything about the show… But it was a mind-changing day for me. Especially when we were talking about family, and quality time,” George told the Guardian of his day with the Fab 5.

“We all get tied up – the world is busy. There’s plenty of people out there like me that work way too much. I think family time – you’ve got to spend time with your kids because they grow up way too fast.”

Meanwhile, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk worked their magic on overhauling the restaurant and menu of a Yass pub, it was reported.

The Fab 5’s 12-hour visit to the town will be turned into a mini-episode of the show to be released on social media on June 22.

Season two of Queer Eye is available to stream on Netflix from June 15.

The @QueerEye Fab Five came to the small Aussie town Yass and became LITERAL Yass Queens! pic.twitter.com/UD3vJ0KhxG — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) June 6, 2018

(Photo by Netflix)