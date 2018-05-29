WATCH: This Couple’s Marriage Proposal Went Off-Script In The Best Way

Becky McCabe had her plans for her proposal to her girlfriend all figured out.

She and Jessa Gillaspie visited Memphis Zoo in Memphis, Tennessee with a group of friends.

McCabe asked for a friend to pretend to take a photo of the couple but capture the momentous occasion on video instead.

As they posed together, McCabe gets down on one knee and pops the question, pulling out a box with an engagement ring inside that she’d hidden behind her.

In response, Gillaspie jumped up and down with excitement but ran to get something out of her bag.

The couple burst out laughing when Gillaspie revealed her own ring box, revealing she’d also planned to propose during the same trip to the location they’d shared their first date.

“We were surrounded by our friends and had the most amazing night,” Jessa wrote on her Facebook page.

“I am the luckiest girl in the world to be able to call her my fiancé.”

She posted the video of the simultaneous proposal on social media, where it’s received more than 1.1 million views.

“We had no idea this would blow up so quickly!” Jessa wrote on Facebook.

“But I can’t say I’m not thrilled, because all I’ve ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her.

“We are overwhelmed with all of the positive responses.”