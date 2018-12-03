WATCH: Your Fave Christmas Film ‘Love Actually’ Has A Lost Lesbian Love Story

It’s one of the most popular Christmas-themed romantic comedies of all time.

And star-studded British film Love Actually originally had a heartbreaking lesbian couple subplot that you might not have seen.

In the film’s original script, a stern school principal played by Anne Reid returns home from work to greet her terminally ill partner Geraldine, played by Frances de la Tour.

The couple share some touching scenes together, and are linked to the rest of the film by Emma Thompson’s character Karen, whose son was a student at the principal’s school.

The scenes unfortunately ended up on the cutting room floor, but were included on the DVD as special features.

As Love Actually director Richard Curtis explains, “The idea was meant to be you just casually met this very sort of stern headmistress.

“[Then] later on in the film we suddenly fell in with the headmistress and you realise that no matter how unlikely it seems, any character you come across in life has their own complicated tale of love.”

