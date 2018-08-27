‘Wear It Purple’ This Friday To Support LGBTIQ Youth

Australians are invited to wear their best purple attire this Friday as part of Wear It Purple Day, to show support for LGBTIQ young people.

Wear it Purple was founded in 2010 in response to young people taking their own lives as a result of bullying and harassment from the lack of acceptance of their sexuality or gender identity.

The concept is simple: wear purple at your school, university, workplace or community organisation to show your support. Everyone is encouraged to share their photos on social media using the hashtag #WearItPurple.

The theme of this year’s Wear It Purple Day is “empower together,” and young people, individuals and employees in workplaces are encouraged to participate by wearing the colour to show support for diversity.

An event for Wear It Purple Day will be held in Brisbane in Queens Park from 11am to 3pm on August 31.

The Queensland Police Service, Headspace, Open Doors Youth Service, DV Connect, Amnesty International and PFLAG and others will be in the park to celebrate the day. More details are available on the Facebook page.

Officers and staff of the Queensland Police Service will wear special purple bootlaces to get the message out on this year’s Wear It Purple Day.

“‘Wear it Purple’ is a simple message: you have the right to be proud of who you are and sexuality or gender identity does not change this – ‘Wear it Purple’ if you agree – and we do,” QPS Commissioner Ian Stewart said.

“We know that this small display of support can have a significant impact on LGBTIQ young people.”

For more information about Wear It Purple Day and resources, visit the group’s website.

If you need support, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, Lifeline on 13 11 14, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.