We’re Hosting A Community Forum On Domestic and Family Violence

During 2019, QN Magazine will be working to increase awareness of domestic and family violence in the LGBTIQ community with our campaign partners the Queensland Government, in conjunction with other community organisations.

To facilitate the year’s activities, QN Magazine will hold a community forum on Thursday, February 7 for people interested in, or with lived experience of, domestic and family violence.

In conjunction with our friends at Jasnam Productions, we will be producing video content featuring the stories of people who have experienced domestic and family Violence.

Domestic and family violence is sadly an important issue for our community, as it is for all communities.

QN Magazine is determined to have an impact on the issue.

If you would like to attend the forum or share the story of your experience, please contact us via email at [email protected]

If you or someone you know is at risk of Domestic and Family Violence:

In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000) and ask for the Police.

Support for Queensland women is available from the DVConnect Womensline on 1800 811 811.

Support for Queensland men is available on the DVConnect Mensline on 1800 600 636.

Call Diverse Voices on 1800 184 527 from 3pm – Midnight. Diverse Voices is a peer to peer phone and internet counselling service focused on the diverse voices that make up the LGBTIQ community.