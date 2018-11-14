Help Us Celebrate The First Anniversary Of The ‘Yes’ Vote At Our Community Forum

One year on from the historic and overwhelming “yes” vote for marriage equality on November 15 last year, QNews Magazine is holding a community forum to celebrate the anniversary.

At the event we want to explore the questions: Where is our community now? Where we are going? Where do others want to take us?

In the year since the vote the LGBTIQ community has faced challenges.

It has been made plainly obvious that some people will always seek to relegate us to the status of second-rate citizens.

But equally, the implementation of marriage equality has seen increased LGBTIQ visibility.

In towns across Queensland, QNews Magazine has noticed more couples holding hands, more people flying the rainbow flag and a general increased sense of security and self worth in our community.

We have invited a range of community leaders to attend and speak at our forum and celebrate that progress. But we also want to hear from you.

There are many voices in the LGBTIQ community and QNews Magazine wants to hear them.

Join QNews Magazine’s editors Jordan Hirst and Destiny Rogers and special guest speakers and community representatives to discuss the issues confronting our community now and into the future.

“Recently, QNews Magazine held an art exhibition in our gallery space The MYX and at the launch the participating artists spoke about what drove them to produce their art,” publisher Richard Bakker said.

“The artists represented a very broad spectrum of our community as did the audience and there were repeated comments about the sense of community in the room that night.

“All the different letters of the LGBTIQ acronym came together as one to celebrate our diversity. We enjoyed the experience so much we want to do it again.”

The forum is a free event from 7:30 to 9pm on Thursday, November 15 in The MYX at 349 Montague Road, West End. Tea, coffee, and cake will be available. RSVP via the Trybooking page here or call the QNews team on (07) 3852 5933.