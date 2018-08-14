You’re Invited To Our Queer Art Exhibition During The Brisbane Pride Festival

QNews Magazine will host an exhibition of local queer artists’ work to celebrate Pride Month in Brisbane in September.

This year’s Pride Festival kicks off on September 8, and the Q-Art Pride Exhibition will be launched on September 14 as a free showcase for LGBTIQ artists and queer artwork to help lift their profiles and sell their work.

QNews Magazine is proud to be hosting the event in our West End premises. Guests will be able to meet the artists and purchase artwork, with the artists receiving all proceeds.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with interest from local artists, and we’re so excited to be hosting the exhibit,” QNews Magazine publisher Richard Bakker said.

“We’re currently reviewing artists and artwork now and we’ll be in touch with them before August 24.”

The exhibition will be launched with a special event on September 14 from 7pm, at the Trash & Treasures opening night.

The event will mix the highbrow and the low – fine queer art and drag performances – and will be held at creative and collaborative space The Myx at 349 Montague Road in Brisbane’s West End.

Tickets for guests are free but bookings are essential for catering purposes. Book your ticket online here and find out more at the Facebook event here.

The Myx is supported by Brisbane multicultural publication SIBW and QNews Magazine, providing affordable gallery and workshop space to members of minority communities, including LGBTIQ and Indigenous/Torres Strait Islander artists of all genres. To find out more, visit the website here.

This year’s Brisbane Pride Festival will be officially launched with a street party in Bowen Hills on September 8, which will also see a group of eight local same-sex couples get married on stage.

Now in its 29th year, the Brisbane Pride Festival is Queensland’s largest and Australia’s third largest LGBTIQ event.

More than 10,000 festival-goers attend events over a four week period in the month of September each year.

The 2018 Brisbane Pride Festival rally, march and fair day will be held on Brunswick Street and at New Farm Park on Saturday, September 22.