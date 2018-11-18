You Can Binge Watch Every Episode Of Queer Female Web Series ‘Same Same’ Right Now

All the episodes of compelling lesbian-focused web series Same Same, created by a trio of Australian filmmakers, are available online for your binge watching pleasure.

The series follows the story of Emily, Aviva and Sam, three queer women who meet through a dating app and are figuring out how to navigate adulthood, friendships, sex and relationships.

Aviva just came out in her mid-twenties, and doesn’t know any other lesbians. Meanwhile, Sam’s big mouth is always working against her, and Emily has already slept with half of Brooklyn, rendering her pool of choice miniscule.

Same Same was filmed in New York but created, produced and directed by Australian expats Lauren Augarten, Stephanie Begg and Josh Mawer.

“As an LGBT woman in TV, it’s still surprising to me how little of the female queer experience appears on screen,” creator Lauren Augarten said.

“When it does, it’s often relegated to minor roles, or used as a plot device rather than simply being a part of the human experience.

“I set about to make Same Same, in all honesty to have something relatable for myself to watch.

“I’m endlessly proud of the incredible group of people that came together to make this gorgeous and hilarious little slice of the modern queer experience that we have.”

The show’s entire twelve-episode first season was made available to watch on Vimeo last month and is written, produced and directed by an award-winning, queer inclusive team, and starring a mainly LGBTQ cast.

Original pilot episode Scissr was particularly popular, garnering over a quarter of a million views on YouTube.

Scissr even attracted attention from the likes of the Wachowskis, who cast actress Jamie Clayton in their Netflix sci-fi series Sense 8 after seeing her in Same Same.

Watch the entire series on the Same Same website here.