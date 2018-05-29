You’re Invited To A Special Screening Of New Lesbian Drama ‘Disobedience’

The rise and relevence of queer cinema in the international mainstream continues to grow with a steady pace that is producing consistent excellent and exciting content.

The stories told continue to grow in diversity of the representation of the queer experience and audiences continue to embrace this diversity of our storytelling.

Upcoming drama Disobedience is one of the latest offerings, and is already earning itself rave reviews. The challenging and beautiful film is based on the book by Naomi Alderman, and follows Ronit Krushka (Rachel Weisz), an English photographer who returns to the ultra-conservative Jewish community from which she fled years earlier.

Upon learning of the death of her father, the community’s most highly-ranked rabbi, Ronit must revisit the people who shunned her in order to pay her respects to her family.

She connects with her childhood friend, Dovid (Alessandro Nivola) her father’s protege and the next in line to lead the congregation. But tension ignites when Ronit reunites with Esti (Rachel McAdams), Dovid’s wife, with whom she had a relationship as a teenager.

The forbidden affair and her peers’ harsh reaction was the basis for Ronit’s abandonment of the faith, Esti, and the community itself. Meanwhile, Esti, the more assertive of the duo, married Dovid and repressed her actual orientation.

QNews Magazine and New Farm Cinemas have teamed up to present a special screening of the film on Sunday, June 17. Join us for a fantastic afternoon at New Farm Cinemas by purchasing your tickets online here.

For more information, head to our Facebook event here. Watch the trailer below: