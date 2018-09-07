You’re Invited To Our Pride Art Exhibition This Friday

Looking for a locally-produced piece of queer art for your wall? QNews Magazine will host an exhibition of local queer artists’ work to celebrate Pride Month this month.

The first Q-Art Pride Exhibition will be launched on September 14 as a free showcase for LGBTIQ artists and queer artwork to help lift their profiles and sell their work.

QNews Magazine is proud to be hosting the event in our West End premises. Guests will be able to meet the artists and purchase artwork, with the artists receiving all proceeds.

“We’re thrilled with the response we’ve had from across the state and we can’t wait to host and showcase more than 20 artists’ work across a wide range of mediums,” organiser Destiny Rogers said.

“Downstairs, all artwork will be family-friendly, and upstairs we will have more risque and erotic material on display. All of the pieces will be up for sale.”

The exhibition will be launched with a special event this Friday, September 14 from 7pm, at the Trash & Treasures opening night.

The event will mix the highbrow and the low – fine queer art and drag performances – and will be held at creative and collaborative space The Myx at 349 Montague Road in West End, Brisbane

Tickets for guests are free but bookings are essential through the website here.

Arts hub The Sideshow next door will open its cafe for the event to serve up coffee, chai and vegan food, including award winnning Byron Bay Gourmet Pies.

This year’s Brisbane Pride Festival was officially launched on Saturday with a street party and mass wedding in Bowen Hills.

This year’s Brisbane Pride rally, march and fair day will be held on Brunswick Street and at New Farm Park on Saturday, September 22.

(Pictured: Cub-ism by Ethan Waghorn, HungDada.com)