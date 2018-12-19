You’re Invited To The Tropical Fruits’ 30th Anniversary Parade Through Lismore

This year, Lismore LGBTIQ group Tropical Fruits are celebrating 30 years of building, supporting and entertaining the community in the Northern Rivers.

The group’s upcoming “Shine” New Years Eve Festival is the culmination of their 30th birthday celebrations this year, and the Fruits are inviting the community to join them at the festival’s opening Parade and Soiree on Saturday December 29.

The Parade will starts at 4.30pm, marshalling on Bridge St in North Lismore, as the group sashays through Molesworth Street in the Lismore CBD to the City Hall.

A fun and fabulous Soiree will then be held at City Hall from 4:30pm to kickstart the group’s NYE Festival.

The group’s own Bundjalung Queen, Destiny Haz Arrived, will give a Welcome to Country at the Lismore City Hall followed by live performances and top DJ’s Somerville and Wilson.

“Both the Parade and Soiree are free and open to everyone, so come along and cheer, get your Pride on, get your rainbows out, and celebrate with us as our friends and family come home to mark this special anniversary with the fruitiest party ever,” organisers said.

This year the Fruits have a special connection with the Sydney Dykes on Bikes, who are also celebrating their own 30th anniversary this year.

Sydney Dykes on Bikes President Lyn Doherty said the group will be roaring up the Pacific Highway to join the Tropical Fruits parade for the first time.

“Dykes on Bikes are absolutely chuffed at the idea of spending the New Year’s break with Tropical Fruits,” she said.

“What a fantastic way to celebrate both our birthdays, and don’t we look fabulous for our age?”

New Year’s Eve festival in NSW’s ‘rainbow region’

The Tropical Fruits NYE festival is a four-day LGBTIQ celebration held in the city of Lismore in northern New South Wales, the shimmering heart of the “Rainbow Region” just a three hour drive from Brisbane.

“Come for the first time, or come again, as we celebrate 30 years of festivities,” Tropical Fruits chairperson Brett Paradise said.

“The retro-chic Lismore Showgrounds will be lovingly transformed by hundreds of volunteers into a sparkling new renaissance of our own unique LGBTIQ culture.

“NYE will include four dazzling feature dancefloors where we will hear from headliner DJs Grind & Toy Armada – direct from the USA – as well as the best DJs Australia has to offer including Sveta, Sandi Hotrod, Les Smith, DJ Ruby in the Dome and many more.

“The traditional fireworks will light up the night sky like you’ve never seen before at midnight, blasting us all into New Years’ starlight.”

Book tickets for The Tropical Fruits’ New Years Eve festival on their website. To read your complete guide to what’s on at the festival, click here.

(Photo by Brad Mustow)